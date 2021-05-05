Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $101.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

