Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tervita Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tervita in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.95 million and a PE ratio of -595.56.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

