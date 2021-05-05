ERC20 (ERC20) Tops One Day Volume of $32,197.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $53.10 million and approximately $32,197.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

