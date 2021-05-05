Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Eros STX Global stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 36,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Eros STX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.