Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 13,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.