Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $6.91 on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

