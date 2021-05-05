Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 42545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

