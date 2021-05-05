Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 19,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,869. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.