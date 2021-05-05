Essie Whitelaw Sells 1,194 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SXT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,976. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.