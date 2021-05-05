ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 705.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,538. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

