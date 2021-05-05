EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Tops $14.43 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $17,364.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $776.63 or 0.01354755 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,193,020,635 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

