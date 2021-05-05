Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Evans Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBN. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $35.75 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 141.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

