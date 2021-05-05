eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Down 4.2%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 1,281,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,918,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.86.

In related news, insider Cheryl Calverley bought 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

