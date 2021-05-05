Evedo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.27 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $13.27 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00083431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.50 or 0.00820619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00100194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.44 or 0.09426069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044158 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

