Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

