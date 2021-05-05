Eventbrite Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,702% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

