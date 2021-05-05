Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $925,109.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $925,109.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.