Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.53 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $212.80 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00264553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01151107 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00726554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,780.21 or 0.99807303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,812,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,506,057 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

