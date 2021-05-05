EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

