Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

