Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

