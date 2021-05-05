Exeedme (XED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $769,189.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $769,189.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00263345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.09 or 0.01147391 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00032089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00739007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.06 or 0.99544298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

