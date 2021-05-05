Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXEL opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

