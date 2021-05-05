Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 78,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,495 shares.The stock last traded at $113.40 and had previously closed at $113.82.

The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

