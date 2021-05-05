Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. 182,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,327. Exponent has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 539.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 428.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

