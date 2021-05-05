Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $257.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

