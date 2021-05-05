F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 74,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 37,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,511. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

