F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.