F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

