Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

FN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

