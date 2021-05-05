Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $318.34. 271,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The stock has a market cap of $906.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

