Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.80

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 54405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

