FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

FBK stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

