Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,050 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

