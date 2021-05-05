Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.36

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.22, with a volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,133,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,050. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

