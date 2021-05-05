Feellike Trading Down 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,301.29 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00262880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.01 or 0.01146788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00728115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,381.96 or 1.00005898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

