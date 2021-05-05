Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

FITB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 6,020,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

