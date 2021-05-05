Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) Insider Roy Charles Sayers Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) insider Roy Charles Sayers sold 1,200,000 shares of Filta Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,194,930.76).

Shares of FLTA stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.86. The stock has a market cap of £43.07 million and a P/E ratio of -42.29. Filta Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Filta Group Company Profile

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

