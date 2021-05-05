Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) Insider Roy Charles Sayers Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) insider Roy Charles Sayers sold 1,200,000 shares of Filta Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,194,930.76).
Shares of FLTA stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.86. The stock has a market cap of £43.07 million and a P/E ratio of -42.29. Filta Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.09).
Filta Group Company Profile
