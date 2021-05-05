Financial Analysis: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -123.86 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

