Financial Counselors Inc. Has $39.84 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

