Firestone Capital Management Has $79,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $246,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 184,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 94.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,048,252. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

