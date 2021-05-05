Firestone Capital Management Purchases 5,736 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 491,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,446,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period.

FNDF traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $33.31.

