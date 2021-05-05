Firestone Capital Management Sells 2,206 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $5,812,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,998. The company has a market capitalization of $913.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

