Firestone Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

