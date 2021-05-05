First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

