First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

