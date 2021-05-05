First Personal Financial Services Has $6.99 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. 148,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.