First Personal Financial Services Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CERN stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

