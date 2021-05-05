First Personal Financial Services Purchases 452 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 448,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

