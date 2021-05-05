First Personal Financial Services Sells 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2,369.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,932.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

