First Personal Financial Services Sells 325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 133,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

